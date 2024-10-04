Just a day away: Day at the Dobbie mini music festival rocks Larbert this weekend

By James Trimble
Published 4th Oct 2024, 09:17 GMT
The team behind the popular Shuffle Down Festival are back at the famous Dobbie Hall this weekend with some great acts to warm things up as winter approaches.

Entitled Day at the Dobbie, the event runs from 2pm to 9pm on Saturday at the Main Street, Larbert venue and features sets from Danko, The Media Whores, Jasmin Jet, The Band of Brothers, Lonely Tourist, Motopia and Frankly, the Smiths.

Organiser Rikki Toner said: “We understand the difficulties posed by increased supplier costs and reduced ticket sales. However, we're determined to deliver a

"This includes local talent like headliners Danko, alt-punk sensation The Media Whores, singer-songwriter Jasmin Jet, and the debut performance of The Band of Brothers.”

Jasmin Jet joins Motopia and Danko on stage at the Dobbie Hall this weekend (Picture: Submitted)Jasmin Jet joins Motopia and Danko on stage at the Dobbie Hall this weekend (Picture: Submitted)
The event will also feature a vintage vinyl stall hosted by Silver Machine Records.

Tickets, if they are still available, can be grabbed at Silver Machine Records on Falkirk High Street or by visiting the website.

