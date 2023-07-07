Junior members of 4rh Falkirk Boys' Brigade company prove to be efficient
Members of 4th Falkirk junior section were awarded the Efficiency Trophy which was donated to Falkirk and District Battalion over 50 years ago by the then Falkirk Town Council. It is competed for by all companies throughout the district and the winners had to show they had been involved in drilling and Christian education “trials”.
Provost Robert Bissett attended the recent presentation evening in Ettrick Dochart Community Centre in Hallglen to hand over the trophy.
Congratulating the youngsters, Captain Sandy Forsyth said: “This is the first time our company has won this award with over 15 companies in the Battalion so I feel this is a great honour that is well deserved.”