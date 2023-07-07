News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets

Junior members of 4rh Falkirk Boys' Brigade company prove to be efficient

Youngsters from a Falkirk Boys’ Brigade Company are celebrating after lifting a trophy for the first time.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 7th Jul 2023, 15:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 15:12 BST

Members of 4th Falkirk junior section were awarded the Efficiency Trophy which was donated to Falkirk and District Battalion over 50 years ago by the then Falkirk Town Council. It is competed for by all companies throughout the district and the winners had to show they had been involved in drilling and Christian education “trials”.

Provost Robert Bissett attended the recent presentation evening in Ettrick Dochart Community Centre in Hallglen to hand over the trophy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Congratulating the youngsters, Captain Sandy Forsyth said: “This is the first time our company has won this award with over 15 companies in the Battalion so I feel this is a great honour that is well deserved.”

4th Falkirk Boys' Brigade Junior Section with the Efficiency Trophy and Provost Robert Bissett, Lt Mhairi Smith, Capt. Sandy Forsyth, Lt. Jill Kemp and Rev. Robert Allan. Pic: Michael Gillen4th Falkirk Boys' Brigade Junior Section with the Efficiency Trophy and Provost Robert Bissett, Lt Mhairi Smith, Capt. Sandy Forsyth, Lt. Jill Kemp and Rev. Robert Allan. Pic: Michael Gillen
4th Falkirk Boys' Brigade Junior Section with the Efficiency Trophy and Provost Robert Bissett, Lt Mhairi Smith, Capt. Sandy Forsyth, Lt. Jill Kemp and Rev. Robert Allan. Pic: Michael Gillen
Most Popular
4th Falkirk Boys' Brigade Company prize-giving night in Ettrick Dochart Community Hall. Pic: Michael Gillen4th Falkirk Boys' Brigade Company prize-giving night in Ettrick Dochart Community Hall. Pic: Michael Gillen
4th Falkirk Boys' Brigade Company prize-giving night in Ettrick Dochart Community Hall. Pic: Michael Gillen
Related topics:YoungstersFalkirk