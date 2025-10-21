Junior Bairns enjoy coaching session with their Falkirk heroes in 56 pictures

Published 21st Oct 2025, 17:58 BST
Dozens of Falkirk daft youngsters attended this week’s October coaching session with the club’s players and management team.

The delighted members of Falkirk Junior Bairns were put through their paces by the squad as they got to play on the Westfield pitch with their sporting heroes.

Once again Your Equipment Solutions, Falkirk FC’s community matchday sponsor, helped support the coaching day.

Sarah Scott who heads up the junior supporters group, said thanks to that sponsorship 125 youngsters were able to enjoy the day.

She also thanked manager John McGlynn, players, club staff and all the volunteers who work with the Junior Bairns.

Membership currently sits at 460 youngsters, all under 14, and anyone wishing to join can sign up at the club shop.

The Falkirk Junior Bairns October coaching session with Falkirk FC players took place on Monday.

1. Junior Bairns coaching day

The Falkirk Junior Bairns October coaching session with Falkirk FC players took place on Monday. Photo: Michael Gillen

Youngsters and their families turned up for the coaching session at Falkirk stadium.

2. Junior Bairns coaching day

Youngsters and their families turned up for the coaching session at Falkirk stadium. Photo: Michael Gillen

Falkirk players Flynn McCafferty, Rhys Walker and Kai Brown with youngsters.

3. Junior Bairns coaching day

Falkirk players Flynn McCafferty, Rhys Walker and Kai Brown with youngsters. Photo: Michael Gillen

Cheers from Gary Oliver, Brad Spencer and Dylan Tait with these youngsters.

4. Junior Bairns coaching day

Cheers from Gary Oliver, Brad Spencer and Dylan Tait with these youngsters. Photo: Michael Gillen

