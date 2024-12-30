Joy for Forth Valley recipients in the King's New Year Honours

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former FIRST swimmer and Scotland’s most decorated Olympian is among the recipients in the King’s New Year Honours.

Duncan Scott, who already had an MBE, has been made an OBE in this year’s list for his services to swimming.

Scott, 27, who turned out as a youngster at Bo’ness ASC and Grangemouth ASC, has received the honour after winning his eighth Olympic medal by taking silver in the men’s 200 metres individual medley final in Paris earlier this year.

His silver and a gold in the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay at this summer’s Olympics saw him surpass Sir Chris Hoy as Scotland’s most successful Games medallist, having already had a gold and five silvers from the Rio and Tokyo Olympics.

Ex-FIRST swimmer Duncan Scott has been awarded an OBE in the King's New Year Honours. (Photo: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Aside from his honour from His Majesty the King, Scott has enjoyed a sensational 2024 having recently been awarded the titles of Male Athlete of the Year and Scottish Sportsperson of the Year at the Scottish Sports Awards; Aquatics GB’s Swimming Athlete of the Year and Swimmer of the Year at the Scottish Swimming Awards.

The swimmer was not the only person with Falkirk district links to be recognised in the New Year’s Honours.

Claire Biggar, from Bo’ness, has been awarded an OBE for her services to education.

Claire is an inclusion and wellbeing consultant, and military public engagement lead for Edinburgh’s Napier University and has been recognised for her work there.

Falkirk-born artist Barbara Rae has been awarded a damehood. The painter and master printmaker, who now lives in Edinburgh, has been awarded a damehood for services to art in the New Year Honours.