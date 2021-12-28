Journal & Gazette price rise

Stock photo of Linlithgow.

Our journalists report not just the local news but provide all the essential information that enables everyone in our community to stay safe. We bang the drum for our local businesses and shine a light on the many successes and achievements at such a difficult time.

Today we ask for your understanding. The cost of the paper on which we print this title has soared. At the same time transport costs have also risen - as they have for all businesses. So we need to increase the cost of this title by a very small amount each week.

Next week's edition will be priced at £1.30. We believe it represents excellent value for money. We hope you do too.