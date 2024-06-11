Join us for a tour of Rosebank Distillery on the banks of the Forth & Clyde in Falkirk

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 11th Jun 2024, 12:48 BST
Rosebank Distillery opened its doors to the public on June 7 and we were lucky enough to join them for a look inside.

The landmark building has been lovingly restored by Ian Macleod Distillers, after it had lay derelict for over 30 years.

They have brought back to life the building to not only produce lowland malt whisky but provide a visitor-experience for the many guests wanting to see how that production takes place.

Come join us for a look around ...

Tours of Rosebank Distillery give an opportunity to visit the tasting room to enjoy a dram.

1. Inside Rosebank Distillery

Tours of Rosebank Distillery give an opportunity to visit the tasting room to enjoy a dram. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
The iconic Rosebank name is back.

2. Inside Rosebank Distillery

The iconic Rosebank name is back. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
The public can now see inside the building which has been transformed by Ian Macleod Distillers.

3. Inside Rosebank Distillery

The public can now see inside the building which has been transformed by Ian Macleod Distillers. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Come inside to see the transformation.

4. Inside Rosebank Distillery

Come inside to see the transformation. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page