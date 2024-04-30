Join Strathcarron Singers for 20th anniversary celebration at Albert Halls
The group will be hosting their 20th anniversary gala concert on Sunday, May 12 in the Albert Halls, Stirling.
You are invited to join them for an afternoon filled with great performances, special guests, and unforgettable moments from 2.30pm.
Under the direction of musical director Matthew Brown along accompanist David Brown, the singers are promising great entertainment as they celebrate their milestone.
Special guests will be the Central Band of The Royal British Legion Scotland who will be conducted by Stephen Duncan, whil Magnus Holden will play the cello.
Admission is free but you are asked to reserve your seats at eventbrite to avoid disappointment.
Over the years as well as making lots of great music the singers have raised thousands of pounds for Strathcarron Hospice – with their total currently at over £155,000.
