Join Shooting Stars to raise funds for Alzheimer Scotland at Falkirk Stadium

A fun day will bring famous faces from the worlds of Scottish sports and entertainment to Falkirk Stadium – but it’s for a serious cause.

Shooting Stars – billed as Scotland’s version of Soccer Aid – will see football legends and celebrities battle it out on the pitch to raise vital funds to support dementia care, research and improvements in brain health.

Among the big sporting names taking part in the event to raise vital funds for Alzheimer Scotland are former Rangers manager and Scotland captain Graeme Souness, Rangers record goalscorer Ally McCoist, and former Celtic and West Ham striker Frank McAvennie, as well as ex-Rangers stopper Marvin Andrews, former Scotland midfielder James McArthur and former Scotland striker Suzanne Winters.

Also lacing up his boots for the event is comedian and Still Game star Sanjeev Kohli, with more big sign-ups to come.

Frank McAvennie, James McArthur, Marvin Andrews and Sanjeev Kohli kick off the promotion of Shooting Stars taking place at Falkirk Stadium in March. Pic Neil Hanna

The 60-minute match will be the highlight of a family fun day taking place on Sunday, March 2 at Falkirk Football Stadium. The event will also feature a range of interactive games, activities and workshops, half-time entertainment and post-match photo opportunities with players.

Families and footie fans alike are being encouraged to book their place at the unique event. Tickets cost just £5 for adults while under-18s can enter for free.

This week Frank McAvennie, Marvin Andrews, James McArthur, and Sanjeev Kohli kicked off the event at Hampden Stadium where they were joined by Alzheimer Scotland chief executive Henry Simmons, Alzheimer Scotland ambassador and former first minister Henry McLeish, Alzheimer Scotland ambassador and former Rangers striker Mark Hateley, and Dundee FC assistant manager Stuart Taylor, who is the lead organiser of the event.

Stuart Taylor, 50, said: “Alzheimer Scotland played a big part in my dad’s journey with dementia before he passed away in 2021. My family and I wanted to give something back to the charity and the game seemed the obvious way to raise funds and raise awareness too.

“Dementia affects everyone from all walks of life and if we can help, in any way we can, then we’ll be a step closer to eradicating this disease.

“I’d encourage everyone to buy a ticket for what promises to be a unique and fun family fundraising event.”

James McArthur, 37, said: “Dementia has affected a number of people in my life, including my best friend Michael McLaughlin whose dad, Patrick, sadly passed away with the disease. I am looking forward to playing in the match for Alzheimer Scotland to raise money and awareness to a cause that affects so many people.”

Henry Simmons of Alzheimer Scotland, said: “Shooting Stars is a brand new event for Alzheimer Scotland and we’re delighted to have the support of so many famous names from Scottish sport and entertainment, of Falkirk stadium and all our sponsors.

“This event will be a great way to bring communities together and raise vital funds to support people with dementia and their carers, as well as supporting better brain health for everyone in Scotland.”

