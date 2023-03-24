Maggie’s Forth Valley have announced the return of their popular event Meander to Maggie’s which will take place on Friday, May 26.

The 10k walk sets off from the iconic Kelpies and meanders all the way to the Maggie’s centre on the grounds of Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert. And on your return to the centre there will be a free barbece, drinks and a DJ providing the entertainment.

People can register for £20 and are asked to each raise £150 in sponsorship.

Participants taking part in Meander to Maggie's 2022.

To register visit Eventbrite then once you have registered Maggie’s will send you a free t-shirt to wear on the night. You can also bring your dog along and each pooch taking part will get a free dog bandana.

Those taking part are asked to arrive at the Kelpies at 4pm where a fitness instructor will put everyone through their paces with a ten minute warm up before the meander starts at 5pm. Participants will be put into groups and have their own group walk leader.

Cristina Pouso, centre fundraising manager, said: “We are very excited to bring back our Meander to Maggie’s. It’s a magnificent meander from the Kelpies all the way to the Maggie’s centre. We are so lucky to have a free BBQ again from our friends at the Rapid Relief Team, a free bar and a DJ providing the tunes.”

To find out more about Maggie’s Forth Valley visit the centre in Quintinshill Drive or call l01324 868078.