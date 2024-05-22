Join in fun at Stenhousemuir FC's family day this weekend
Everyone is invited to join the fun at a family day being organised by League Two champions Stenhousemuir.
They’ll be hosting the event at Ochilview Park this Sunday, May 26 from 1-4pm.
Entry is free and there will be lots for all ages to get involved in at the community event.
Fun planned includes a bouncy castle, face painting, slides, stalls, raffle, beer tent and lots more.
The football club has been organising the event for many years and are again hoping for a big community turn out.
