Join in family fun day at Grangemouth Stags Rugby Club

All the family is invited to tomorrow's fun day at Grangemouth Stags Rugby Club.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While those already involved with the Glensburgh club know all about the great things it offers, they want to throw open the doors and encourage more members of the community to join them.

There will be a chance to take part in touch rugby, try the assault course and get your face painted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They’ve even planned ahead for the Scottish weather and, if it rains, the bouncy castle and other activities will take place in their sports hall.

Everyone is invited to the fun day. Pic: Contributed

And once you’ve enjoyed all these activities, the clubhouse will be open for teas, coffees, cakes and the bar will also be open.

The event runs from noon till 4pm at the Stags ground in Glensburgh Road, Grangemouth.

Why not pop along, they’d love to see you.