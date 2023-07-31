Join in as Step Forth celebrates 20 years of walking across Falkirk district

By joining in one of the Step Forth walking groups which take place in a variety of locations throughout the week you can meet friends old and new, as well as improving your physical activity.

Launched 20 years ago, the walking programme has won countless awards and suits a whole range of fitness levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Free volunteer lead walks take place in in Grangemouth, Bo’ness, Brightons, Carronshore and the Helix.

The Carronshore Step Forth walking group head along the River Carron path. Pic: Michael Gillen

There are also buggy walks which bring together new parents to share their experiences while ensuring they and their little ones get some exercise and fresh air.

The volunteer led walks last around one hour and the walk leader goes at a pace to suit everyone attending. You can join in any of these walks:

Mondays: 10am Helix Walk, meet at Falkirk Stadium; 10am Grangemouth walk, meet at Community Education Unit; 10.30am Kinneil Walk, from museum, Kinneil Estate, Bo’ness; 7pm Helix Walk, meet at front doors of Falkirk Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday: 10am Carronshore Walk, meet at Community Centre; 2pm Kinneil Walk, from museum, Kinneil Estate.

Wednesday: 10am Grangemouth Walk, meet at Community Education Unit.

Thursday: 10am Bantaskin Walk, meet at Bantaskin Car Park, off Lochgreen Road, Falkirk, FK1 5PT; 10am Brightons Walk, recycle area, Tesco, Redding.

Saturday:10am Carronshore Walk, meet at Community Centre.

Buggy walks take place on Mondays at 11.30am in Polmont, meet at Polmont Old ParishChurch Halls, Greenpark Road, Polmont, and on Wednesdays in Larbert, meeting at 1.45pm at Larbert Library.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Step Forth is organised by Falkirk Council who are always on the lookout for new volunteers to help with its walking projects. They provide training and support.

For further information on the walking programme or to find out about volunteering, contact the Step Forth coordinator by emailing [email protected]