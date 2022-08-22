Join Hearing Dogs' Great British Dog Walk in Falkirk district
A sponsored walk in aid of Hearing Dogs takes place at the Helix Park this weekend.
The Great British Dog Walk on Saturday, August 27 will help raise cash to transform the lives of deaf people.
People are invited to take part, explore a stunning location with family and friends – with or without a dog – and help deaf people to leave loneliness behind.
The event has staggered start times from 10am to noon and participants can choose from a 3km or a 7.5km walk.
Those taking part will be given an activity pack to take on their walk and there will be ‘have-a-go’ dog agility and other fun games to enjoy before and after your walk.
Dogs should be kept on a lead for the duration of the walk due to the number of dogs expected to be taking part.
For more visit https://bit.ly/3wlOJA6
Tickets are £10 per adult in advance, or £12 each on the day. Children and dogs go free.