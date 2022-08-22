Join Hearing Dogs' Great British Dog Walk in Falkirk district

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Great British Dog Walk on Saturday, August 27 will help raise cash to transform the lives of deaf people.

People are invited to take part, explore a stunning location with family and friends – with or without a dog – and help deaf people to leave loneliness behind.

The event has staggered start times from 10am to noon and participants can choose from a 3km or a 7.5km walk.

The sponsored walk takes place at the Helix, home of the Kelpies. Pic: Michael Gillen.

Those taking part will be given an activity pack to take on their walk and there will be ‘have-a-go’ dog agility and other fun games to enjoy before and after your walk.

Dogs should be kept on a lead for the duration of the walk due to the number of dogs expected to be taking part.

For more visit https://bit.ly/3wlOJA6