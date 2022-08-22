News you can trust since 1845
Join Hearing Dogs' Great British Dog Walk in Falkirk district

A sponsored walk in aid of Hearing Dogs takes place at the Helix Park this weekend.

By Fiona Dobie
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 4:30 pm

The Great British Dog Walk on Saturday, August 27 will help raise cash to transform the lives of deaf people.

People are invited to take part, explore a stunning location with family and friends – with or without a dog – and help deaf people to leave loneliness behind.

The event has staggered start times from 10am to noon and participants can choose from a 3km or a 7.5km walk.

The sponsored walk takes place at the Helix, home of the Kelpies. Pic: Michael Gillen.

Those taking part will be given an activity pack to take on their walk and there will be ‘have-a-go’ dog agility and other fun games to enjoy before and after your walk.

Dogs should be kept on a lead for the duration of the walk due to the number of dogs expected to be taking part.

For more visit https://bit.ly/3wlOJA6

Tickets are £10 per adult in advance, or £12 each on the day. Children and dogs go free.

