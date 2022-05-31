Johnny Lee Memphis brings Elvis to Grangemouth

Baz Luhrmann’s new musical Elvis is due for release in cinemas on June 24, but you can whet your appetite by seeing Johnny belt out the hits at Grangemouth Town Hall from 7.30pm on Friday June 10.

One of the most loyal – and insanely talented – of performing Presley disciples, Johnny Lee has been spreading the Tupelo titan’s gospel and taking care of business

for years – even singing for HM Queen Elizabeth in Glasgow’s George Square for the monarch’s diamond jubilee back in 2012.

Johnny Lee Memphis twill be performing at Grangemouth Town Hall

Known as Jon Fleming to family and friends, when the Coalsnaughton, Clackmannanshire, native takes to the stage he becomes the amazing Johnny Lee Memphis – a singer and performer of immense power and charisma who not only sounds like Mr Presley in his prime, he also looks like him too.

The former fitness instructor’s love of the undisputed King of Rock ‘n’ Roll stretches back to his childhood – he was only three when Elvis popped his clogs in 1977 – and his auntie and babysitter Helen Clark.

Jon said: “I’d listen to the music and watch the movies and sometimes when I hear the songs or sing them it’s like a nostalgia trip – they take me back to when I heard them for the first time.”

While Johnny’s talent has kept the music of Elvis Presley alive for future generations it has also allowed him to travel to China, Canada, USA, Norway, Australia, Italy, Spain, Cyprus and Sweden doing something he really loves for adoring crowds.

He once told The Falkirk Herald: “I really love my job as I get to share his music and perform as best I can to try to let people have a glimpse of what it may have been like to see him live on stage in the 1970s.

“There is only one Elvis and nothing can match him, but if people in the audience enjoy what I do then I believe I’ve done a good job.”