John Sludden: Funeral of ex-Celtic and Stenhousemuir striker raised £9300 for hospice

New Carron man John died from cancer aged 56 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital earlier this year.

The former Gairdoch United youth player hit the headlines as a Scotland schoolboy, scoring a double in a 5-4 win over England at Wembley in 1980.

Mourners lined the streets to pay their respects as John’s funeral cortège passed through Falkirk in May, with many donating to a collection for Strathcarron Hospice in his memory.

Former Celtic and Stenhousemuir striker John Sludden had a spell in charge of Camelon Juniors. Picture: Alan Murray.

Wife Linda and sons Paul, 31, and Marc, 18, were touched to learn the donations totted up to £9362.80, money which will enable the Fankerton service to continue caring for those in need.

Paul said: “It’s a phenomenal amount. It shows how popular my dad was.

“That just sums him up, the type of person he was and how much people thought of him.

John Sludden's son Paul,with Strathcarron Hospice team leader Laura Johnston. Picture: Scott Louden.

“The turnout for his funeral was really heartwarming. That did surprise me and if it’d been normal times, it probably would’ve been one of the biggest funerals Falkirk has seen.

“My dad was so humble about his own career and how well thought of he was, especially after the Wembley game. You couldn’t go anywhere in Falkirk without people knowing him.

“Across the world, people knew him and I’m very, very proud to be his son. It’s just nice that no matter where you go, people always talk about him.

“He was just a gentleman and nobody had a bad word to say about him, which can be quite funny in the football business.

“He didn’t go to Strathcarron. He was in Forth Valley Royal Hospital but worked with the palliative care team and spoke with them quite regularly.

“The plan had been for him to go there. I know he did think highly of Strathcarron and the conversations he had with the nurses.

“The work they do up at Strathcarron is incredible. They’re true heroes. Although it was a very hard time, the nurses were phenomenal.

“A massive thank you to the people who have donated. Even the messages of support that were left were really touching and showed the man my dad was.”

