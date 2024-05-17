Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A hair salon owner from South Queensferry launched his fan song, We’re On Our Way (to Germany), on Spotify and Apple Music on Monday.

John Pryde, who owns The G:Room, worked with client Alan McNeill, a consultant urologist and Prostate Scotland Trustee, to create a fundraising campaign they hope excites Tartan Army and football fans across Scotland.

A fan film is being made to go with 47-year-old John’s song. Prostate Scotland is inviting Tartan Army and football fans to be in the film and is calling for video clips to be sent from mobile phones.

Janey Godley, comedian, actress and writer, is featured on the campaign website and gives fans a brief on how to get involved before the deadline on Friday, May 31.

John Pryde and Alan McNeill are hoping fans will back their campaign.

As well as raising money for Prostate Scotland, the We’re On Our Way film will be presented to Scotland’s national team players just before they fly out to Munich.

Inspiration for the song came to John last summer when Scotland’s chances of qualifying for EURO 24 were looking good. After qualification was guaranteed, he set out to make his dream a reality. He worked with his friend, Norman Lamont, to create the first demo in his home recording studio.

From there, the project took on its own momentum. Heartbeat Recording Studio got involved, with local recording artist Colin Chisholm stepping forward to record the vocals – no stranger to football anthems!

David Paton, another local professional musician from the band Pilot, contributed to the song providing his expertise on bass guitar. Pipes and drums were added to the mix by local pipe bands. The song also features a clip of Ally McCoist from an ITV Sport interview getting excited about Scotland qualifying.

John said: “When I was at Oktoberfest for my birthday last year in Princes Street, I heard the concept of the German oompah style music and thought ‘That's it, that's the sound I need’. After lots of research, I found the instruments we needed.

“I also wanted to pay tribute to Andy Cameron’s 1978 song and create something that’ll hopefully stand the test of time as an anthem. These vibes inspired how the song was written and composed.

“We're all proud to have been involved in the creation of We’re On Our Way. I’ve never finished writing a song before so let’s see how this one goes. It has been an absolute adventure and a collaborative endeavour – a huge thanks to everyone involved.

“I hope the fans love it, we get behind the boys, have some fun and raise stacks of cash for Prostate Scotland.”

The funds raised will support Prostate Scotland’s vital services, including the Prostate FFIT football exercise programme run in partnership with SPFL Trust.

Alan said: “We’re excited about the song and hope fans love chanting We’re On Our Way (to Germany) throughout EURO 2024 and beyond.

“For the film, we’re asking fans to use their area as a backdrop, showing us where in Scotland they’re travelling from or how they plan to support the team from home.

“John has been my barber for years, who knew a hairdresser and urologist would create a fundraising campaign? It has been a pleasure to be part of his journey.”