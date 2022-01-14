Jobs and places available at new Winchburgh nursery

Tiptoes Nursery in Winchburgh.

Opening early this year, Tiptoes Nursery is looking to recruit up to 14 staff to provide care for a maximum capacity of 50 children. Although many parents have already applied, places for under-5s are still available.

In its last Care Inspectorate report, the existing Tiptoes Nursery in Larbert received ‘very good’ ratings for quality of care and support, and for quality of management and leadership. The inspectors said: “Children were happy, confident and having fun in a nurturing and creative play environment.”

Owner Sheetal Shah said: “We’re really excited to have opened in Winchburgh where children can grow and learn with the same highest possible standard of care that we already offer in our Larbert nursery.

"Having access to brilliant local amenities such as Auldcathie Park and the marina will be wonderful for the children’s outdoor education.”

If you’re interested in joining the team then email your CV and a covering letter to [email protected]