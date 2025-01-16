Job losses on the cards as Grangemouth packaging facility set to fold for good
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Saica Pack, in West Mains Industrial Estate, currently offers a range of products from cardboard boxes to solid board storage boxes and ancillary packaging.
A Saica Pack spokesperson said: “Saica Pack has confirmed the difficult decision to close its Grangemouth Sheet Plant in Scotland on March 31, 2025, following a strategic review of the business operations.
“Saica Pack remains fully committed to Scotland, its community and long-term future, having made significant investment in a modern manufacturing facility located at Livingston, which will remain a key part of its long-term goals.
"We remain dedicated to supporting the local economy and continuing our role as a leader in sustainable packaging. We are working closely with all affected stakeholders, including our employees to support them through the transition and mitigate the impact wherever possible and our customers to ensure a seamless transfer of business.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.