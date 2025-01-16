Job losses on the cards as Grangemouth packaging facility set to fold for good

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jobs will reportedly be lost when a packaging firm’s Grangemouth facility closes its doors for good in the next few weeks.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saica Pack, in West Mains Industrial Estate, currently offers a range of products from cardboard boxes to solid board storage boxes and ancillary packaging.

A Saica Pack spokesperson said: “Saica Pack has confirmed the difficult decision to close its Grangemouth Sheet Plant in Scotland on March 31, 2025, following a strategic review of the business operations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Saica Pack remains fully committed to Scotland, its community and long-term future, having made significant investment in a modern manufacturing facility located at Livingston, which will remain a key part of its long-term goals.

The Saica Pack facility in Grangemouth will be closing its doors for good in March (Picture: Submitted)

"We remain dedicated to supporting the local economy and continuing our role as a leader in sustainable packaging. We are working closely with all affected stakeholders, including our employees to support them through the transition and mitigate the impact wherever possible and our customers to ensure a seamless transfer of business.”