Job losses on the cards as Grangemouth packaging facility set to fold for good

By James Trimble
Published 16th Jan 2025, 14:21 BST
Updated 22nd Jan 2025, 07:26 BST
Jobs will reportedly be lost when a packaging firm’s Grangemouth facility closes its doors for good in the next few weeks.

Saica Pack, in West Mains Industrial Estate, currently offers a range of products from cardboard boxes to solid board storage boxes and ancillary packaging.

A Saica Pack spokesperson said: “Saica Pack has confirmed the difficult decision to close its Grangemouth Sheet Plant in Scotland on March 31, 2025, following a strategic review of the business operations.

“Saica Pack remains fully committed to Scotland, its community and long-term future, having made significant investment in a modern manufacturing facility located at Livingston, which will remain a key part of its long-term goals.

The Saica Pack facility in Grangemouth will be closing its doors for good in March (Picture: Submitted)

"We remain dedicated to supporting the local economy and continuing our role as a leader in sustainable packaging. We are working closely with all affected stakeholders, including our employees to support them through the transition and mitigate the impact wherever possible and our customers to ensure a seamless transfer of business.”

