Job losses likely as firm shuts down dye manufacturing unit in Grangemouth

The decommissioning of the Fujifilm Imaging Colorants Ltd facilty, in Earl’s Road, will see it cease production by the end of September this year resulting in up to 31 roles “potentially being at risk of redundancy”.

The firm blames a decline in market demand, which has resulted in Fuji Dyes production, first manufactured by Fujifilm in Japan in the early 2000s, not being

manufactured at full capacity at current production facilities in Japan and Grangemouth.

Fujifilm has announced it will be closing down one of its Grangemouth manufacturing units (Picture: Submitted)

Following an operational review of the Fuji Dyes business, Fujifilm Corporation’s Inkjet Business Division concluded to support minimal, declining

demand required manufacturing to be brought back to Japan.

Fujifilm Imaging Colorants Limited’s ongoing manufacture of RxD pigment dispersions at two other units at the Grangemouth facility will be unaffected by the move.

Earlier today Fujifilm’s management team announced to staff potentially up to 31 – approximately one-quarter of the overall Grangemouth workforce – will be at

risk of redundancy.

The firm stated it was committed to consulting about its redundancy proposals on both a collective and an individual basis, with all members of staff receiving Fujifilm’s

full support throughout this challenging period.

Scott MacMillan, Fujifilm chief operating officer, said: “We recognize this is difficult news for everyone on-site here in Grangemouth, particularly those colleagues who have been told today they are at risk of redundancy.

“The decision taken to decommission our Fuji Dyes manufacturing unit, one of three units operated here by Fujifilm Imaging Colorants Limited at our Grangemouth

facility, will potentially see a number of valued colleagues leaving the company and is something we deeply regret.

“This decision is not in any way a reflection of employee or individual performance, but a necessary step to set course for a more viable, long-term future, with a focus

on aqueous inks, UV inks and pigment dispersions.”

Fujifilm Imaging Colorants Limited, UK, specializes in the manufacture of inkjet colorants and provides high-performance inkjet ink and pigment dispersions to print