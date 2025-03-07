For over 27 years, JMT Fostering has been giving vulnerable children and young people in Scotland the chance to grow up in safe, supportive and loving homes.

As one of Scotland’s top-rated independent fostering agencies, JMT is known for its exceptional care.

Being part of the Moore House Group – an organisation with over 35 years’ experience in care and education – JMT focuses on building lifelong relationships and creating a sense of family.

When local authorities can’t find experienced foster carers, they often turn to JMT.

The agency has a long history of providing high-quality placements, ensuring children are not just cared for temporarily but supported through every stage of life.

Many JMT foster carers care for children from birth to adulthood; some foster carers even become grandparents to their foster children’s children, showing just how strong and lasting these bonds can be.

At the heart of JMT’s work is a focus on connection and family. One young man joined his JMT foster family at the age of seven and, at 31, he still calls it home.

His story, and others, shows how JMT isn’t just about providing care – it’s about creating a foundation where children can thrive and become part of a family.

Fostering with JMT is never a lonely journey. The agency has created a strong community of foster carers, supported by offices in Livingston, Glasgow and Dundee.

Carers meet regularly to share their experiences, celebrate successes, and help each other through challenges. These gatherings create real friendships and offer practical support, like short breaks for carers when needed, ensuring children in their care continue to feel secure.

A big part of JMT’s success comes from its dedicated social work team. Unlike other areas of social work that often face high staff turnover, JMT has a stable, experienced team, many of whom have been with the organisation for over a decade.

This consistency gives foster carers and children reliable, long-term support, which is vital for building strong relationships.

JMT also provides training through the Moore House Group Training Academy. Carers can access customised training to meet the needs of the children they look after, as well as enhance their own development.

This focus on education ensures carers feel confident and prepared to handle any challenges they may face.

The high standards of JMT’s work were recently recognised by the Care Inspectorate. During a two month inspection, inspectors spoke with foster carers, children, social workers, and other professionals. JMT was awarded an excellent rating and praised for its innovative practices, dedicated staff, and positive impact.

Right now, there’s a national shortage of foster carers in Scotland and JMT is looking for more people to join its community. Whether you’re an experienced carer or thinking about fostering for the first time, JMT offers all the support you need.

If you would like to find out more about fostering, call 01506 407340, email [email protected] or ​​​visit https://moorehousegroup.org.uk/fostering/.