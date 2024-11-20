Jingle all the way for Maggie’s Forth Valley this December
The Jingle Jog will take place from December 1 to 31 with members of the public and their families asked to dress up in their best festive outfit – think Christmas jumpers, Santa hats, reindeer antlers and jingle bells – and walk, jog or run a distance of your choice.
Cristina Pouso, centre fundraising manager at Maggie’s Forth Valley, explained: “We’re super excited to introduce a new festive tradition here at Maggie’s Forth Valley. This year we’re swapping our usual Elf Family Fun Run for the Jingle Jog.
“It’s a fresh way to celebrate the festive season and we can’t wait for you to join us.”
The Jingle Jog gives participants the chance to walk, jog or run a distance of their choosing – either 5km, 10km or 15km are suggested – at their own pace and convenience.
Whether people choose to complete the distance in one go or spread it out over the course of December, their participation will make a significant impact to those living with cancer and their loved ones.
The Jingle Jog challenge is free for people to sign up to and there are no minimum or maximum targets set for the event, Maggie’s is asking that participants raise what they can.
To register to take part visit https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/JingleJog202412
The money raised through the fundraiser in December will help Maggie’s Forth Valley to continue supporting those living with cancer and their friends and family locally.
Over 1900 people are diagnosed with cancer in Forth Valley each year and the support offered by the Larbert centre is needed more than ever.
Maggie’s relies on voluntary donations to support and grow its network of Centres and to develop its unique, high quality programme of support. The charity’s aim is to make the biggest difference possible to people living with cancer and their family and friends.
