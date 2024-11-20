Jingle all the way for Maggie’s Forth Valley this December

Maggie's Forth Valley is organising the Jingle Jog fundraiser in December.

Residents across Falkirk district are being encouraged to join a new festive challenge to help raise vital cash for Maggie’s Forth Valley.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Jingle Jog will take place from December 1 to 31 with members of the public and their families asked to dress up in their best festive outfit – think Christmas jumpers, Santa hats, reindeer antlers and jingle bells – and walk, jog or run a distance of your choice.

Cristina Pouso, centre fundraising manager at Maggie’s Forth Valley, explained: “We’re super excited to introduce a new festive tradition here at Maggie’s Forth Valley. This year we’re swapping our usual Elf Family Fun Run for the Jingle Jog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a fresh way to celebrate the festive season and we can’t wait for you to join us.”

The Jingle Jog gives participants the chance to walk, jog or run a distance of their choosing – either 5km, 10km or 15km are suggested – at their own pace and convenience.

Whether people choose to complete the distance in one go or spread it out over the course of December, their participation will make a significant impact to those living with cancer and their loved ones.

The Jingle Jog challenge is free for people to sign up to and there are no minimum or maximum targets set for the event, Maggie’s is asking that participants raise what they can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To register to take part visit https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/JingleJog202412

The money raised through the fundraiser in December will help Maggie’s Forth Valley to continue supporting those living with cancer and their friends and family locally.

Over 1900 people are diagnosed with cancer in Forth Valley each year and the support offered by the Larbert centre is needed more than ever.

Maggie’s relies on voluntary donations to support and grow its network of Centres and to develop its unique, high quality programme of support. The charity’s aim is to make the biggest difference possible to people living with cancer and their family and friends.