However, Jimmy worked his magic and on Wednesday, September 6, the couple will celebrate their Blue Sapphire Anniversary – marking an incredible 65 years together.

The couple will celebrate the day with a visit from the Lord Lieutenant and Provost and will also receive their card from the King, which will be treasured along with the one from Her Majesty the Queen five years ago.

Jimmy joked: “The postman has to make sure it arrives on that day – it’s marked on the front of the envelope. Maybe the King will make a wee trip to deliver it himself...I’ll let you know!”

Jimmy and Margaret Temple will celebrate their Blue Sapphire Anniversary on Wednesday, after 65 years of marriage.

Jimmy was brought up in Ratho, with Margaret in Ratho Station and their paths kept crossing while she worked in the office at Hillwood Co-op in Ratho Station, where Jimmy worked in the bakery.

They started seeing each other before he was called up for National Service with the Royal Scots 1st Battalion. On September 6, 1958, during Jimmy’s leave from his posting in Berlin, the couple married in Ratho Parish Church, followed by a reception at Margaret’s parents home.

The couple set up home in Ratho Station in 1960 when Jimmy finished his service and returned to the Co-op.

Jimmy joined the police force in 1965 and his being stationed in Linlithgow in 1971 resulted in the couple moving to the town, first to Priory Road and then Linlithgow Bridge, which has been home for the last 38 years.

Happy couple in their hey-day; they've enjoyed 46 cruises in retirement!

After having their three children – Ruth (64), James (60) and Karen (56) – Margaret worked as a receptionist with the social work team in Linlithgow before working in the Bank of Scotland in Bathgate, from which she retired in 1988. Jimmy retired from the force in 1995, having reached the rank of Detective Superintendent.

Since retiring, the couple – who are both 84 – have notched up 46 cruises and countless holidays, as well as spending time with their seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Jimmy said: “The whole family will be celebrating our anniversary with a meal at the Inchyra – all 27 of us!”