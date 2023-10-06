When Jim Greig died in September 2021, his passing was mourned by more than just his family and friends.

For the 84-year-old was instrumental in establishing the archery field at Beecraigs, where he lived until he retired to Threemiletown.

In addition to being the secretary of Beecraigs Archers, he was also head coach for the Scottish Field Archery Association and his efforts helped bring field archery to new generations of participants, as well as bringing hundreds of families to Beecraigs Country Park.

After his passing, the Scottish Target and Field Archery Association and his daughters, Fiona and Angela, liaised with Beecraigs Country Park, Eirwen the park manager and West Lothian Council to have the Beecraigs Field Archery Area renamed in his honour, with Linlithgow Councillor Sally Pattle putting in a formal request to West Lothian Council’s chief executive.

The Beecraigs archery range has been ranmed in honour of Jim Greig, who did so much for the sport.

And on Sunday, September 17, family, friends and colleagues met up to see the facility renamed the Jim Greig Field Archery Course.

Jane Walker, STAFAA secretary, said: “Jim was instrumental in introducing and promoting field archery in Scotland and, over the years, coached and influenced hundreds of archers, inspiring them with his enthusiasm and passion for the sport.

“Jim worked at Beecraigs as a ranger. He built the original field archery course and had a huge input in the design of the current one. Beecraigs archers consider themselves lucky to shoot at such a lovely field archery range, set in beautiful woodlands beside the loch.

“Jim not only appreciated the park as a workplace but as a field archer, shooting in a beautiful location that he loved.

A competition will be held annually to remember Jim.

“It is a fitting tribute to a person who generously gave his time, expertise and encouragement to so many.”

A plaque was unveiled by Jim’s daughters to officially mark the renaming, with an Eagle Eye competition also being held to mark the occasion – for sighted and unsighted archers.

Jane added: “The competition was held afterwards to celebrate in a way that Jim would have approved of!