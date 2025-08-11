Jim Allan Motorcycles celebrates 50 years at Falkirk branch in 15 pics

Family firm Jim Allan Motorcycles was set up in 1975 in Bathgate and a few years later opened their shop in Falkirk’s Grahams Road.

Over the decades it has become the go-to place for motorcycles, parts and accessories, with the Allan family passing on their decades of advice to their loyal customers.

While sadly founder Jim Allan died in 2015, his family continues the business that bears his name and now represents leading brands including Suzuki, Beta and Quadzilla. They are also Scotland’s sole franchise holder for the premium Italian marques Aprilia and Moto Guzzi.

On Saturday as well as a 50 per cent off offer to mark the 50 years, there was lot of interactive attractions, activities, a free barbecue courtesy of The Green Gannet Food Co and a raffle. It raised around £900 which will be split between two charities, Blood Bikes and Prostate Cancer UK.

Dave Allan, son of founders Jim and Belle Allan said: “It was a great day and couldn’t have gone better. We must have had between 400 and 500 people turn up which was amazing.

"Everything went off without a hitch and we were delighted to see so many in the branch.”

With his son and daughter now the third generation working in the business, he said: “It’s onwards and upwards – and here’s to the next 50 years.”

