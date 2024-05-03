Jet too: Grangemouth singer set to feature in new Scottish music scene documentary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The film is released on May 10 and features the former Grangemouth High School pupil – real name Jasmin Milne – talking about her background, influences and the challenges she has had to overcome as a young musician in today’s music industry.

Documentary maker Daryl Speirs, of Straight Horizon Media, said: “I though Jasmin would be great to include in the documentary – she has a really big future ahead of her.

“Filming for this project began in June last year and focuses on the many varied aspects of the music industry in Scotland and the personalities and stories that accompany it.”

Grangemouth singer songwriter Jasmin Jet will feature in a brand new documentary about the Scottish music scene(Picture: Submitted)

As well as Jasmin’s segment, the documentary includes early live footage from Lewis Capaldi and a photographer's story behind an iconic shot of Gerry Cinnamon at TRNSMT festival.