Owners Louise McKnight and Edward McMaster outside their popular cafe the Fork & Mustard

Jason Manford played two shows at Falkirk Town Hall on Sunday evening as part of his Like Me stand up tour – and on Monday morning turned up at The Fork & Mustard in Glebe Street for a fry up.

Later on Facebook he told his 1.3 million followers that the hotel breakfast hadn’t been up to much – or words to that effect, so he had Googled “best breakfast in Falkirk” and the town centre eating place came highly recommended.

Writing “Google was right”, he then posted photographs of his fry up complete with sausage, bacon, haggis, black pudding, hash brown, potato scone, fried egg and beans. Lots of people then replied commenting on the tasty plate and getting involved in a conversation about cafes and restaurants putting the beans in a ramekin on the plate.

Owners Louise McKnight and Edward McMaster thanked the comedian for his comments, replying: “Thanks for popping in and supporting a small business Jason. So glad you enjoyed your breakfast. We’ll hopefully see you the next time you’re in Falkirk.”

Louise and Edward were inspired to open the cafe after a trip to Australia to visit Louise's brother in 2016. A year later their dream became a reality when they took over the premises in the heart of Falkirk, naming it The Fork & Mustard .In 2020, the success of their first venture saw them open their second cafe this time in the Cow Wynd and aptly named it 4 Coo Wynd. "We weren't really looking for another place but the space came up and it was just the right place and the right time." Edward said.Three months ago the couple decided to take the leap and open a third cafe, this time in Cumbernauld. The Fork and Coo opened in July in The Centre.All three cafes serve delicious home-cooked food, coffee, an abundance of vegan, vegetarian and gluten free choices and have a Kids Eat Free Menu.Louise said: "We've been really lucky that our customers are so wonderful. We proud to be a small, family run business and I think people really want to support local businesses which is an amazing thing."

Jason Manford, who was supported by Jo Caufield, said the Falkirk audiences had been great, but he added that he was sorry the town hall was being demolished. The last show will take place on February 4 when children's theatre company Big Bad Wolf give their last performance of School of Rock.