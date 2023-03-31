Larry Mullan had heard of a competition being run by Arnold Clark where football strips were the prize. So the janitor put his name forward to enter and ended up winning the stylish new strips for the school.

Larry is pictured with primary five, six and seven pupils in the new strips alongside Ailidh Hutt, acting depute head at Laurieston and Gill Mullan and David Hume from Arnold Clark Fiat Falkirk who brought the strips to the school. Everyone is delighted with the new strips.