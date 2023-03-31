News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago Sky Atlantic drama Billions cancelled after its seventh season
15 hours ago Man found guilty of murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel, age 9
17 hours ago Charles Bronson to remain in prison
18 hours ago Northern Lights to be visible from parts of UK tonight
19 hours ago Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers gives heartbreaking cancer update
20 hours ago Disgraced MP Margaret Ferrier facing 30 day suspension

Janitor wins new football strips for Falkirk district primary school

Pupils at Laurieston Primary have new football strips after the school’s janitor got lucky in a competition.

By Fiona Dobie
Published 31st Mar 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
Pictured with the pupils from P5, P6 and P7 in the new strips are: David Hume, product consultant Arnold Clark Falkirk Fiat; Ailidh Hutt, acting deputy headteacher; Gill Mullan, warranty administrator Arnold Clark Falkirk Fiat and Larry Mullan, school janitor. (Pic: Michael Gillen)
Pictured with the pupils from P5, P6 and P7 in the new strips are: David Hume, product consultant Arnold Clark Falkirk Fiat; Ailidh Hutt, acting deputy headteacher; Gill Mullan, warranty administrator Arnold Clark Falkirk Fiat and Larry Mullan, school janitor. (Pic: Michael Gillen)
Pictured with the pupils from P5, P6 and P7 in the new strips are: David Hume, product consultant Arnold Clark Falkirk Fiat; Ailidh Hutt, acting deputy headteacher; Gill Mullan, warranty administrator Arnold Clark Falkirk Fiat and Larry Mullan, school janitor. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Larry Mullan had heard of a competition being run by Arnold Clark where football strips were the prize. So the janitor put his name forward to enter and ended up winning the stylish new strips for the school.

Larry is pictured with primary five, six and seven pupils in the new strips alongside Ailidh Hutt, acting depute head at Laurieston and Gill Mullan and David Hume from Arnold Clark Fiat Falkirk who brought the strips to the school. Everyone is delighted with the new strips.

Falkirk