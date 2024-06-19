Jamie plans to conquer Ben Nevis - and his bad back - to coin in cash for Grangemouth mental health group

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Grangemouth man will be battling his injured back all the way up and down 1345 metre high Ben Nevis to raise funds for the mental health support group he helps run.

Jamie Lawson, 38, was challenged to walk up Ben Nevis by his boss at Total Pipeline Technology, Ian Creamer – who is also doing the walk with Jamie and colleague Michael Lewis next week.

Jamie said: “Ian had been wanting to set myself and Michael a challenge and he spoke to us about Ben Nevis at the beginning of the year. He said we need to set a date and he came up with June 27.

"I said, you’re not giving us a great deal of time and he said, that’s where the challenge comes in.”

Jamie Lawson who is taking on a Ben Nevis challenge to raise awareness for the mental health group he helps run(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Jamie thought the challenge would be a great opportunity for him to raise funds and awareness for the Come Chat About That mental health support group he is treasurer of.

Run by Jamie, Andrew Craig and Christine Smith, Come Chat About and meets every fortnight in Grangemouth Railway Club, in Barrie Place.

It provides a safe space for people to get together and talk about mental health problems they may be experiencing.

"I brought up the group to Ian – we are completely voluntary and always need funds. I thought if we raised enough money we could take the group away somewhere and give them something to look forward to because they are such brave souls to come to the group.”

He also plans to use any money raised to pay for liability insurance and “general bits and pieces” to keep the group running for the next year.

Jamie – who has had his own struggles in the past – is also keen to get the message across about the mental health support available to people these days.

"I just want to try and raise as much awareness about mental health as I can and show people they are never alone, that there are wee groups like Come Chat About That who are there to help.”

The physical toll scaling Ben Nevis will take is also creating a bit of concern – but not for Jamie.

He said: "I slipped two discs in my back and no longer have any feeling in my right leg. Walking on uneven ground isn’t great for me. I’ve not been as active as I used to be because of my back.

"It worries my wife more than it worries me, but it’s going to take some bit of mental strength to go up there and not worry about my back and just focus on the task at hand.”

Jamie has been taking full advantage of the relatively short amount of training time available and recently walked 22km up and down Wallacestone Brae in Reddingmuirhead.

"I’m definitely not 100 per cent, but it should be fine,” he said. “We’re going out on the Wednesday and staying overnight in Fort William before walking up and down Ben Nevis on the Thursday.”