James Grant to play concert in Falkirk Trinity Church

He will be appearing at Falkirk Trinity Church on Friday, June 10.

Regarded as one of the country’s finest singer-songwriters, James first shot to fame with the band Love and Money, writing four classic albums for the band. The band produced several hit singles, racked up silver disc sales and created a devoted world-wide fanbase.

James has gone on to have a hugely successful solo career with seven critically acclaimed albums - one of which was BBC Radio 2’s Album of the Week.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Grant

He draws from a broad palette of pop, folk, soul, country and blues influences and has performed or toured with artists as diverse as U2, Nanci Griffiths, Tina Turner, and BB King and appeared on TV shows such as Top of the Pops, The Tube, The Transatlantic Sessions and Wogan!

James Grant said: “I’m really looking forward to playing Falkirk Trinity Church. Churches are places made for singing and I love playing them.”

Scotland on Tour will take place over a period of 12 months between April 2022 and 2023, the remaining concert taking place at Falkirk Trinity Church is Brownbear who will play the venue on Friday 17th June.

Gillian Gardner from Falkirk Trinity Church said: “We are delighted to be able to host live events with Scotland on Tour and Afterglow Music. Our Sanctuary is an incredible space with great acoustics, well suited to all types of live music.”

Scotland on Tour supports the creation of hundreds of concerts and performances at much-loved arts centres, town halls and community venues across Scotland. More than 120 artists are set to perform at more than 100 venues across the country as part of the initiative.

The project was made possible by £750,000 of Scottish Government funding and will focus on increasing the number of opportunities to showcase and enjoy live music, while bringing exciting acts to the doorstep of city, towns, villages and rural communities.