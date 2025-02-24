James Finlayson tribute event to take place at Dobbie Hall

Fans of the silver screen will not want to miss out on a celebration of one of Larbert’s most famous sons.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An event to Remember James Finlayson will take place at the Dobbie Hall on Sunday, March 9.

Although the comic actor is best known as the comic foil for Laurel and Hardy, he starred in numerous films in a long career which saw him in the silent films, as well as the talkies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Born in Larbert in August 1887, his first stage role was in the Dobbie Hall.

James Finlayson with Laurel and Hardy in Big Business. Pic: Contributed

However, he worked as a tinsmith before deciding to make acting his career.

After the death of his parents, he emigrated to the United States in 1911 along with his brother Robert.

He starred in productions on Broadway before deciding to head west in the hope of making his fortune in Hollywood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James quickly found work and in 1919, signed a contract with the Mack Sennett Comedies Corporation and appeared in numerous Sennett comedies, including with the Keystone Cops.

He then was signed by Hall Roach’s rival studios where his relationship with Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy was formed. James had roles in 33 Laurel and Hardy films, usually as a villain or an antagonist, including Big Business (1929) and Way Out West (1937). But before the iconic comics were paired he had starred alongside Laurel in 19 films, and Hardy in five.

One of his trademarks was a comic drawn-out "Dohhhhhhh!" response to frustration or insult. A half-century later, it inspired Dan Castellaneta, the voice actor of Homer Simpson to come up with a similar D’oh.

James Finlayson continued to appear in films until 1951. Two years later, aged only 66, he died from a heart attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, his legacy lives on: in 1996, as part its celebrations of a century of cinema in Scotland, the Scottish Film Council presented a plaque commemorating James to Falkirk Council.

In 2019, James was ranked number 39 in a list of Scotland's funniest 60 people ahead of the Glasgow International Comedy Festival.

Now members of the Dobbie Hall Trust have commissioned local young artist Connor Draycott to paint a new portrait of James Finlayson which will be unveiled during the event on March 9.

Doors open at 12.30pm and, although tickets are free, they must be booked in advance.