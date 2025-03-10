James Finlayson portrait unveiled in Larbert's Dobbie Hall as Sons of Desert turn out in force

James Finlayson would go on to be a star in Hollywood but at the weekend he was remembers in the town where he grew up.

The first stage where he ever acted professionally was the Dobbie Hall and there is now a portrait hanging on its wall to remember the talented comic actor.

It has been painted by former Larbert High pupil Connor Draycott and was unveiled at a Remembering James Finlayson event on Sunday.

Although the comic actor is best known as the comic foil for Laurel and Hardy, he starred in numerous films in a long career which saw him in the silent films, as well as the talkies.

Born in Larbert in August 1887, he worked as a tinsmith before deciding to make acting his career.

After the death of his parents, he emigrated to the United States in 1911 along with his brother Robert.

He starred in productions on Broadway before deciding to head west in the hope of making his fortune in Hollywood.

James quickly found work and in 1919, signed a contract with the Mack Sennett Comedies Corporation and appeared in numerous Sennett comedies, including with the Keystone Cops.

He then was signed by Hall Roach’s rival studios where his relationship with Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy was formed. James had roles in 33 Laurel and Hardy films, usually as a villain or an antagonist, including Big Business (1929) and Way Out West (1937). But before the iconic comics were paired he had starred alongside Laurel in 19 films, and Hardy in five.

One of his trademarks was a comic drawn-out "Dohhhhhhh!" response to frustration or insult. A half-century later, it inspired Dan Castellaneta, the voice actor of Homer Simpson to come up with a similar D’oh.

James Finlayson continued to appear in films until 1951. Two years later, aged only 66, he died from a heart attack.

However, his legacy lives on: in 1996, as part its celebrations of a century of cinema in Scotland, the Scottish Film Council presented a plaque commemorating James to Falkirk Council.

In 2019, James was ranked number 39 in a list of Scotland's funniest 60 people ahead of the Glasgow International Comedy Festival.

On Sunday members of his family were at the event in Larbert where they were welcomed by Ian Gardner, former chairman Dobbie Hall Trust.

The portrait was then unveiled before those present were able to enjoy a screening of the Laurel and Hardy classic from 1935, Bonnie Scotland, in which James starred as Sergeant Major Finlayson.

There followed a talk by Stephen Rettie, who wrote a biography of James Finlayson, before entertainment from Larbert High School pupils.

Also present were many members of the Laurel and Hardy fan clubs, known worldwide as the Sons of the Desert, after the duo’s 1933 film of the same name.

In keeping with the tongue-in-cheek “desert” theme, each local chapter of the society is called a “tent,” and each tent is named after one of the Laurel and Hardy films with many members choosing to wear a fez.

Those present on Sunday included Call of the Cuckoos Tent from Glasgow; Blockheads Tent from Edinburgh; Sunderland’s Beau Chumps Tent; Saps on Sea Tent –from Southend on Sea; and Wigan’s Dirty Work Tent.

