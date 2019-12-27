Jacqueline Green and William Magee

THE DETAILS: Jacqueline Green (51), works in a care home while William Magee (50), is an MOT tester. The couple are staying in Alloa.

HOW THEY MET: The couple met when Jacqueline took her car in for an MOT.

THE PROPOSAL: William proposed on August 31, 2018 in their home.

THE WEDDING: The couple were married at the Three Kings on November 8, 2019. There were 100 guests during the day and a further 30 in the evening.

THE WEDDING PARTY: Jacqueline’s chief bridesmaid was Nadia Smith who was accompanied by two other bridesmaids, Eileen McNee and Helen Shelly. William’s best man was Gordon McNee, who was accompanied by two ushers, Ryan Magee and eight-year-old Ryan McGee. The couple also had two flower girls, five-year-old Amie Green and four-year-old Ellie-Rose Rhodes.

THE HONEYMOON: The couple went to Paphos in Cyprus for their honeymoon. Their favourite part of their get away was the weather and the hotel.

THANKS: The couple would like to say a huge thank you to their friends, family and everyone who attended and made their day extra special.