Jack Brown had been last seen at 4.15pm on Thursday, in Preston Road, Linlithgow.

A police spokesman said on Thursday evening: “Around 9pm on Thursday, 20 January, 2022 the body of a man was found within the Union Canal near Linlithgow.

“Formal identification is still to take place however the family of 83-year-old Jack Brown have been made aware. He was reported missing earlier in the day.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

