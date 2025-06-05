It's showtime for students at Falkirk High School
This year the students have been busy rehearsing for their production of the musical Shrek, and they can’t wait to share it with audiences next week.
They will be staging their version of the popular musical, based on the film about a big green ogre, at the school from Wednesday, June 11 to Friday, June 13.
For those unfamiliar with the story it follows an ogre – Shrek – whose swamp home becomes overrun with fairytale creatures after they are banished by Lord Farquaad.
In order to get his land back, Shrek must go on a quest and rescue a princess for the lord.
The pupils have been working hard on all aspects of the production and hope their family, friends and the wider community enjoy it.
Tickets for the show, priced £6 for adults and £3 concessions, are available from Falkirk High School.
