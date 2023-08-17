The area topped the Sunday Times Care Home League Table as homes for the elderly in the town scored an average of 4.35 out of six in all categories reviewed by the Care Inspectorate – higher than any other council area in the country.

Councillor Fiona Collie, chairperson of Falkirk Integration Joint Board, said: “It is a credit to the close joint working of teams in our partner organisations that care homes

in the Falkirk area have excelled in providing high quality care.

Falkirk topped a table of Care Inspectorate reports as the best area in Scotland to grow old in (Picture: Submitted)

“Since the pandemic, colleagues across Scottish Care, NHS Forth Valley, and Falkirk Council have come together to provide extended support to staff and residents within care homes.

"From the outset, this included the formation of a new multi-professional and multi-agency team which remains in place to ensure care is coordinated to meet the needs of the individual.

“I am pleased to see the good work in local care homes being recognised and thank all teams and organisations involved for playing their part – without each other it

would not be possible to uphold these high standards and ensure every individual in Falkirk receives the utmost care they deserve”.

Gail Woodcock, head of integration at the Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership, added: “Last year, residents in our care homes told the Care Inspectorate their

health and well being is in a better position, that they are supported to achieve their needs and wishes, and they experience compassion, dignity, and respect while in our care.

"More recently, our community resource and housing support teams also received praise, sweeping the board with the highest possible grade in every section appraised.

“These positive findings recognise the hard work carried out by our local care teams, who are incredibly proud of the work they do. Despite the considerable challenges faced across the health and social care system, our hard working and dedicated staff continue to achieve high standards of care.