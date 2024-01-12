South Queensferry dad of three Scott Forsyth set himself an incredible challenge for his 50th year.

In June 2023, Scott told us he was taking on a half marathon every month from May to December.

However, he decided to up the ante after that and took on 12 half marathons!

He completed his last event in Milton Keynes on Christmas Eve and made it home the same day, with his 16-year-old son Sam.

Scott and Sam had to hot-foot it from the event to the airport!

It was a tight turnaround but he was determined to make it for his wife, and their other two children, Scott (19) and Maggie (11), so they could enjoy Christmas Day and a well-earned rest!

He completed the Milton Keynes race in one hour and 45 minutes, with Sam calling an Uber as he rounded the last bend to get back to Luton Airport in time for their 1.20pm flight – Scott bolted through security with his running gear still on!

He said: “It was tight – I'm not going to lie! On the starting line, I said to one lady I had to make my flight in less than four hours; she said: remind me never to travel with you in future!”

Scott decided to take on a special fundraising event last year, as he celebrated his 50th birthday in April.

Scott Forsyth completed his 12 half marathons in 12 months and is delighted to have raised more than £11,000 for Ataxia UK.

Initially, he was planning to run for the likes of Race for Life or MND; however, he changed tack for a personal reason.

Scott explained: “Our friends’ teenage son and daughter were both diagnosed with Friedrich's ataxia and their world was turned upside down – it was a bolt from the blue and will mean some very dramatic changes to their lives in future.

“They told me about Ataxia UK, which is a little-known charity, which has already been very supportive to the family – giving them access to resources and information and keeping them updated about trial drug testing and the like.

“I decided after hearing that to do the half marathons for Ataxia UK, to help raise not only as much money as I could for the charity but also better awareness.”

With only 10,000 people in the UK currently diagnosed, ataxia is a rare condition. An umbrella term for a group of neurological disorders that affect balance, co-ordination and speech, there are many different types of ataxia, the most common being Friedreich’s – caused by a defect in both parents’ genes.

Scott’s birthday mission – to raise awareness and funds for Ataxia UK – proved a huge success.

He’s delighted that his JustGiving total is now sitting at £5532, which is being matched by the company he's worked for as a financial services manager in Edinburgh ​for the last 25 years.

With colleagues, family and friends support, that means his efforts in 2023 have raised more than £11,000 for the charity.

He said: “I’m thrilled to bits to have completed 12 half marathons in 12 months for the charity.

“They were over the moon by the amount raised; I was equally delighted that it gave me a goal in 2023 and I thoroughly enjoyed it.

“Logistically, at times, it was a bit of a challenge but the response has been incredible and I’d like to thank everyone who has supported and encouraged me.”

While Scott had the half marathons licked, it wasn’t all plain sailing...

He added: “There was one week in November where I managed to clock up more than 2000 miles.

“I had an event in Sheffield which I drove to and from; then had a flight to Bulgaria, drove down to Greece to watch Aberdeen play; flew back and then had to drive down to Alton Towers for an event the following day – it was insane!”

His plan to watch Granada v Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, December 10, after a half marathon in Malaga also went awry – the match was suspended when a fan sadly passed away. However, it was the only bum note in what was a great year.