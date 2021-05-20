It will be hammer time for Polmont school when Commonwealth Games hero hits town
St Margaret’s Primary School is hosting an event designed to boost the mental and physical health of pupils after the rigours of lockdown.
Scottish Commonwealth Games hammer thrower Chris Bennett will be visiting the Salmon Inn Road school on June 10 to present an inspirational workshop for the children.
Sports For Champions UK has teamed up with St Margaret's Primary School to organise the event, which will see Chris – who has been involved in athletics since he was 13 – display his medals and tell his story of how hard work and perseverance paid off for him, hopefully inspiring pupils to lead healthy active lifestyles.
St Margaret’s have set up a crowd funder to raise some money for the big day, to make it an event to remember for all, and to replenish the school budget after a difficult year.
Sports For Champions UK stated: “St Margaret's Primary School need to recover and rebuild after the national lockdown and, with the help of a visit from Chris Bennett, the pupils and teachers will be given the tools to respond to issues like a pandemic and begin to focus on friendships and social engagement, all while improving their physical and mental well being.
“The school will also benefit from the money raised to invest in key front-line services and equipment. We're asking people to help make it a memorable event for the pupils.
"If you are a local business or a friend of the school and would like to contribute to help us get to our target then please do make a donation and share our project as far as you can.”