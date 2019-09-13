It’s time to wish troops overseas a very merry Christmas

It may be only September but the local wing of the charity Support Our Soldiers is already making plans for Christmas - and it’s asking for your help.

Falkirk residents are being asked to donate a “morale box” for British troops overseas, with essentials such as an individual Christmas pudding or cake, a small selection packet (not box) and other goodies.

They’re simple gifts intended to cheer up serving men and women who can’t make it home for the festive season.

Regional coordinator Lynn O’Brien said: “Many people do not realise that our troops are still on tours around the world.

“Over the festive season many will not be home, and some have little or no family contact - so we want to make Christmas Day a special day for everyone by sending out our special Christmas Cheer Box full of a taste of home, and a present for them to open.

“The feedback from the troops who receive our boxes is always positive and they are amazed that a complete stranger takes the time to think of them, especially at the festive season”.

Christmas cards or maybe even a letter with a message of support can be handed in along with a gift donation - according to Lynne they’re as important as the contents - and often the recipients will write back to say thanks.

Donations can be handed into branches of Co-operative Funeralcare in Falkirk and Grangemouth, and parcels can also be uplifted from schools and groups if a bulk uplift is required, but drop off points cannot accept cash donations.

Support Our Soldiers was founded in 2003 by a group of service families and supporters who came together with the aim of helping both service personnel and families at home.

That means “doing everything from sending morale boosting care packages and helping those with injuries to raising welfare issues and providing much needed support and guidance to family members.

For further information visit the group’s web site at www.supportoursoldiers.co.uk or email stirling@supportoursoldiers.co.uk