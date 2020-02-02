It’s salmon season on the River Teith

Scores of anglers flocked to the River Teith yesterday to celebrate the opening of the salmon fishing season.

Doune and Deanston Pipe Band led the annual parade of around 500 people through the town to the river banks where anglers of all ages gathered to watch the ceremony.

Provost Christine Simpson said: “The opening of the fishing season is one of the highlights in Stirling’s calendar and the turnout this year was just fantastic once again.

“Anyone who visits our shores will be able to experience not only some of the best fishing the UK has to offer, but also the wonderful spirit of the angling communities surrounding our rivers.

Anglers are again being welcomed to fish for free on Stirling Council’s sections of the River Teith until Saturday coming (February 8).

The Teith is publicly owned and managed by the authority, which this year has implemented new conservation measures.

These include a full catch and release on the river Forth and the removal of worm fishing to protect fish stocks and meet conservation targets.

Meanwhile the council claims to offer some of the best value salmon fishing in the UK.

Anglers can fish for nine months for £200, while young adults up to the age of 21 can now fish the whole season for £15.

Up to the age of 12, youths can fish for free with a paying adult on a catch and release basis.