Iron works to iron fist: Plans afoot for karate academy to open near former Denny foundry office
A new karate school could soon be high kicking in Denny using a building near a part of the town’s industrial history as a base.
Robert Macfarlane lodged an application with Falkirk Council on Tuesday, February 13 to change the use of the industrial premises to the west of 80 Glasgow Road, Denny to Class 11 assembly and leisure use and create a karate academy.
The building nearby the premises was once the office for the Denny Iron Works, which was founded in 1870 by Cruickshank and Co.