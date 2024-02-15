Iron works to iron fist: Plans afoot for former Denny foundry office to become karate academy
A new karate school could soon be high kicking in Denny using a piece of the town’s industrial history as a base.
Robert Macfarlane lodged an application with Falkirk Council on Tuesday, February 13 to change the use of the Class 5 general industrial premises to the west of 80 Glasgow Road, Denny to Class 11 assembly and leisure use and create a karate academy.
The premises was once the office for the Denny Iron Works, which was founded in 1870 by Cruickshank and Co.