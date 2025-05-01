Irn Bru makers want to give Falkirk Kelpies a magical makeover

By James Trimble
Published 1st May 2025, 13:29 BST
Updated 1st May 2025, 13:29 BST
The other Scottish national drink – Irn Bru – is looking to give Falkirk’s world famous Kelpies some added fizz with a magical makeover.

To celebrate the launch of its Unicorn Tears flavoured limited edition Irn Bru Extra has submitted a proposal to Falkirk Council’s Local Development Plan 3 consultation, to mount 15-foot horns onto The Kelpies every year on World Unicorn Day.

The proposal comes complete with detailed CGI artwork showing how the majestic sculptures would look with their facelift – all carefully designed to match their existing dazzling steel facade, which already attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.

Fronting the Kelpie’s campaign is the star of IRN-BRU’s latest advert, Kelly, which gives a behind-the-scenes look at life on Greetin’ Acres Unicorn Tear Farm, where the ancient – and highly emotional – art of making unicorns cry is revealed as the secret to Irn Bru Extra’s brand-new, “legendary” flavour.

Irn Bru has supposedly made official moves to equip the Kelpies with unicorn horns (Picture: Submitted)Irn Bru has supposedly made official moves to equip the Kelpies with unicorn horns (Picture: Submitted)
Kenny Nicholson, head of brand at Irn Bru, said: “The Kelpies are one of the most inspiring sculptures in the UK - an incredible feat of engineering and creativity - so we think they’re the perfect spot to celebrate Scotland’s most legendary animal.

“By crowning them with a unicorn horn every World Unicorn Day, we can help tell the story of Scotland’s centuries-long love affair with the unicorn - from royal seals and ancient coins, all the way to cans of IRN-BRU XTRA’s new Unicorn Tears flavour.”

The new Legend editions 330ml cans also include a Nessie Nectar flavour - lovingly milked from the Loch Ness Monster herself.

