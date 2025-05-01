Irn Bru makers want to give Falkirk Kelpies a magical makeover

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The other Scottish national drink – Irn Bru – is looking to give Falkirk’s world famous Kelpies some added fizz with a magical makeover.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To celebrate the launch of its Unicorn Tears flavoured limited edition Irn Bru Extra has submitted a proposal to Falkirk Council’s Local Development Plan 3 consultation, to mount 15-foot horns onto The Kelpies every year on World Unicorn Day.

The proposal comes complete with detailed CGI artwork showing how the majestic sculptures would look with their facelift – all carefully designed to match their existing dazzling steel facade, which already attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fronting the Kelpie’s campaign is the star of IRN-BRU’s latest advert, Kelly, which gives a behind-the-scenes look at life on Greetin’ Acres Unicorn Tear Farm, where the ancient – and highly emotional – art of making unicorns cry is revealed as the secret to Irn Bru Extra’s brand-new, “legendary” flavour.

Irn Bru has supposedly made official moves to equip the Kelpies with unicorn horns (Picture: Submitted)

Kenny Nicholson, head of brand at Irn Bru, said: “The Kelpies are one of the most inspiring sculptures in the UK - an incredible feat of engineering and creativity - so we think they’re the perfect spot to celebrate Scotland’s most legendary animal.

“By crowning them with a unicorn horn every World Unicorn Day, we can help tell the story of Scotland’s centuries-long love affair with the unicorn - from royal seals and ancient coins, all the way to cans of IRN-BRU XTRA’s new Unicorn Tears flavour.”

The new Legend editions 330ml cans also include a Nessie Nectar flavour - lovingly milked from the Loch Ness Monster herself.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.