Irn Bru makers want to give Falkirk Kelpies a magical makeover
To celebrate the launch of its Unicorn Tears flavoured limited edition Irn Bru Extra has submitted a proposal to Falkirk Council’s Local Development Plan 3 consultation, to mount 15-foot horns onto The Kelpies every year on World Unicorn Day.
The proposal comes complete with detailed CGI artwork showing how the majestic sculptures would look with their facelift – all carefully designed to match their existing dazzling steel facade, which already attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.
Fronting the Kelpie’s campaign is the star of IRN-BRU’s latest advert, Kelly, which gives a behind-the-scenes look at life on Greetin’ Acres Unicorn Tear Farm, where the ancient – and highly emotional – art of making unicorns cry is revealed as the secret to Irn Bru Extra’s brand-new, “legendary” flavour.
Kenny Nicholson, head of brand at Irn Bru, said: “The Kelpies are one of the most inspiring sculptures in the UK - an incredible feat of engineering and creativity - so we think they’re the perfect spot to celebrate Scotland’s most legendary animal.
“By crowning them with a unicorn horn every World Unicorn Day, we can help tell the story of Scotland’s centuries-long love affair with the unicorn - from royal seals and ancient coins, all the way to cans of IRN-BRU XTRA’s new Unicorn Tears flavour.”
The new Legend editions 330ml cans also include a Nessie Nectar flavour - lovingly milked from the Loch Ness Monster herself.
