Making her first official visit north of the border since the death of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Queen was given a tour of AG Barr's factory in Cumbernauld, where the iconic soft drink is manufactured.

The 95-year-old monarch was joined by the Duke of Cambridge as she officially opened the factory's new process facility.

The Queen met employees and was given an overview of the history of the company.

The Queen is in Scotland for Royal Week where she will be taking part in engagements celebrating community, innovation and history.

Reporting by PA

1. Prince William has a taste The Duke of Cambridge, known as the Earl of Strathearn in Scotland, tries Irn-Bru as Queen Elizabeth II looks on,. Photo: Andrew Milligan Buy photo

2. The Duke of Cambridge The Royals tasted Scotland's famous drink during a visit to AG Barr's factory. Photo: Andrew Milligan Buy photo

3. Queen Elizabeth II unveils a plaque Queen Elizabeth II unveils a plaque at the factory. Photo: Andrew Milligan Buy photo

4. Queen Elizabeth II Queen Elizabeth II receives flowers as she meets employees. Photo: Andrew Milligan Buy photo