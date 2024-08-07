Enquiries continue into what caused the serious fire which almost destroyed a former care home in Larbert.

The blaze broke out early on Sunday afternoon at Torwoodhall in Carronvale Road, Larbert.

At one point there were 11 fire appliances and an aerial platform at the scene as over 50 firefighters worked to bring the blaze under control.

Both Carronvale Road and Main Street in Stenhousemuir were closed with motorists having to find alternative routes.

Flames spread quickly through Torwoodhall on Sunday. Pic: Contributed

Firefighters remained at the scene on Monday to dampen down hotspots.

No one was injured in the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 5pm on Sunday, August 4, to a report of a fire in the Carronvale Road area of Larbert.

“Emergency services attended and the fire was put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. A number of people were checked over by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

The damage can be seen at the former Larbert care home. Pic: Michael Gillen

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

On Monday, a Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “One fire appliance and a high reach appliance remain at the scene to dampen down any remaining hotspots.

“At its height, 11 fire appliances and a high reach appliance were mobilised to Carronvale Road after the alarm was raised at 2.35pm on Sunday to reports of a building fire.

“More than 50 firefighters worked overnight to tackle and contain a well-developed fire affecting a derelict building.

“Local residents were asked to keep windows and doors closed for more than 10 hours following the fire as a precaution.

“There are no reported casualties.”

Falkirk Council put the former care home, built in the 1850s and sitting in 1.7 acres, up for sale in 2021 and it was eventually bought for £600,000.

The building had closed as a care home following a review by Falkirk’s Health and Social Care Partnership.

At the time it was agreed to put it on the market, Labour councillors had argued the site should be used for social housing but their efforts failed.

Safe As Houses was granted planning permission in October last year to alter the existing building and construct 13 residential units.