The annual ceremony marking International Workers’ Memorial Day took place on Saturday at the bandstand in Falkirk High Street.

Members of Falkirk Trades Union Council were joined by Provost Robert Bissett, councillors, a group of WASPI women and members of the public. A Larbert man was there to remember his brother who died in an accident at the former Stein’s brickworks in Allandale.

Principal speaker was Ian Tasker, chief executive of Scottish Hazards, the national charity for safety at work.

Ceremony to mark International Workers' Memorial Day at the East End bandstand in Falkirk on Saturday

New information revealed by the Scottish TUC and Scottish Hazards show workers dying as a result of industrial harm has reached its highest levels since 2019, prompting urgent calls for reform of corporate homicide legislation.

Provisional data from the organisations show that 21 workers died as a result of industrial harm this past year, almost doubling the 2019 total of 11. Scottish Hazards believe the number is far higher when including road traffic accidents connected to work, occupational disease and workplace related suicides.

The move has prompted calls from the bodies for the Scottish Government to replace the Corporate Homicide Act (2007), reforming legislation to introduce new statutory offences to hold companies and corporations to account for workplace deaths. Since the Act was introduced, over 300 workers have died, but there have been no prosecutions recorded or justice served for bereaved families.

Mr Tasker said: “In January, 2021, Humza Yousaf, then Cabinet Secretary for Justice said in a Scottish Parliament debate that he wanted to work with bereaved families to develop culpable homicide proposals that addressed reserved matters. Sadly, nothing happened and it was no more than warm words in a debate.