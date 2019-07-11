‘Intermittent flaring’ at Ineos Grangemouth expected

Grangemouth residents are being asked to note that flaring is expected over the next few days at Ineos following “a short outage”.

The petrochemical giant said it would be re-starting one of its plants at Kinneil from 6pm this evening (Thursday).

A statement posted on Ineos Grangemouth’s Facebook page said: “As the plant is recommissioned there will be some periods of intermittent flaring.

“To minimise the effect of the flaring we will be making maximum use of ground flares, but there may be a need for some elevated flaring.

“We anticipate that flaring may occur intermittently over a period of 2 to 3 days as we start up.”