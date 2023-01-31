News you can trust since 1845
Interfaith Holocaust Memorial Day event held in Falkirk

An event to mark Holocaust Memorial Day took place in Falkirk last Friday and was attended by people of all ages.

By Jill Buchanan
17 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 4:43pm

It was organised by Interfaith Scotland which promotes engagement between different faith and belief communities, and supported was by the Central Scotland group, as well as Falkirk Council.

The memorial day is recognised worldwide and remembers the victims of the Holocaust with the January 27 date chosen to commemorate the date when the Nazi Auschwitz-Birkenan concentration camp was liberated in 1945.

Held in the Dawson Centre, this year’s theme was Ordinary People and heard from descendants of Holocaust survivors – Nick Sier and Andrew Sarle. as well as from sisters Natasha and Delphine Ihiriwe and Umutesi Stewart, survivors from the more recent Rwandan genocide. Local schoolchildren also spoke of lessons they learned from their visit to Auschwitz last year.

Sisters Umutesi Stewart, Natasha Ishimwe and Delphine Ihirwe are all survivors of Rwandan genocide
The event conclude with the lighting of six candles representing the six million victims of the Holocaust.

Provost Robert Bissett; Hope Rafferty, St Mungo's RC High School; Rev Andrew Sarle; T Jay Ballingall, St Mungo's RC High School; Umutesi Stewart, Rwandan genocide survivor and Nick Sier.
