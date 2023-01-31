It was organised by Interfaith Scotland which promotes engagement between different faith and belief communities, and supported was by the Central Scotland group, as well as Falkirk Council.

The memorial day is recognised worldwide and remembers the victims of the Holocaust with the January 27 date chosen to commemorate the date when the Nazi Auschwitz-Birkenan concentration camp was liberated in 1945.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Held in the Dawson Centre, this year’s theme was Ordinary People and heard from descendants of Holocaust survivors – Nick Sier and Andrew Sarle. as well as from sisters Natasha and Delphine Ihiriwe and Umutesi Stewart, survivors from the more recent Rwandan genocide. Local schoolchildren also spoke of lessons they learned from their visit to Auschwitz last year.

Sisters Umutesi Stewart, Natasha Ishimwe and Delphine Ihirwe are all survivors of Rwandan genocide

The event conclude with the lighting of six candles representing the six million victims of the Holocaust.