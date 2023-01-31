Interfaith Holocaust Memorial Day event held in Falkirk
An event to mark Holocaust Memorial Day took place in Falkirk last Friday and was attended by people of all ages.
It was organised by Interfaith Scotland which promotes engagement between different faith and belief communities, and supported was by the Central Scotland group, as well as Falkirk Council.
The memorial day is recognised worldwide and remembers the victims of the Holocaust with the January 27 date chosen to commemorate the date when the Nazi Auschwitz-Birkenan concentration camp was liberated in 1945.
Held in the Dawson Centre, this year’s theme was Ordinary People and heard from descendants of Holocaust survivors – Nick Sier and Andrew Sarle. as well as from sisters Natasha and Delphine Ihiriwe and Umutesi Stewart, survivors from the more recent Rwandan genocide. Local schoolchildren also spoke of lessons they learned from their visit to Auschwitz last year.
The event conclude with the lighting of six candles representing the six million victims of the Holocaust.