Insurance firm pipes up with some winter heating advice for Falkirk residents

According to insurance broker Lycetts stated many households are looking to cut back on their energy bills but doing so may lead to a greater cost burden.

James Cuthbertson, who works for the insurance firm, said: “Less hot water running through plumbing when temperatures are at their lowest in the coming weeks means pipes could freeze, expand and burst.

“The resultant damage to ceilings, walls, carpets or soft furnishings could result in significant claims on building and contents policies to cover expensive repairs. This, in turn, is likely to mean a costly hike in future premiums.

Cost saving measures like turning the heating off could result in frozen - and even burst - pipes this winter

“Most insurers will ask for a five-year claim history before providing a new quote and will take this into account when providing terms, so the financial impact on homeowners could be felt for many years to come.”

Mr Cuthbertson added burst pipes may also mean significant disruption to day-to-day living. A large loss of water in a loft space, for example, could cause ceilings to collapse, which in some cases may make it necessary to find temporary, alternative accommodation until the property is made safe.

He said: “It is important that homeowners consider all risk factors before turning off their heating. A short-term money-saving measure could have a long-term financial impact.

“Prevention is better than cure and the need to make claims could be avoided by ensuring that some simple checks and steps are taken.”

He suggested keeping thermostats switched on, insulating pipes, repairing any leaking taps, knowing the location of stopcocks in case water supplies need to be turned

off in an emergency, and regular boiler checks.

