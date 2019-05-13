Inspirational author spreads her positive message at Grangemouth cancer day

An author and online blogger who has battled ovarian cancer spoke to women at Grangemouth’s monthly Feelgood Project about the importance of a positive outlook on life.

Fi Munro attended the pamper day for those with cancer run by Jill Lauder and her dedicated team of volunteers at Lady J’s Unisex Salon in Dundas Street earlier this month.

While the Feelgood day always treats all its visitors like VIPs, Fi is definitely a special case.

The Perthshire women was diagnosed with stage four ovarian cancer in 2016 when she was 30-years-old and was told it was inoperable and terminal. Refusing to accept her prognosis, she dedicated her time to researching her condition and embarked on a holistic journey which she has detailed in her books Love, Light and Mermaid Tales, How Long Have I Got and Live Like You’re Dying.

She wants to help others to live their lives as the greatest and best versions of themselves and had plenty words of wisdom to give the women attending the Feelgood day.

Fi said: “I want to show people they can live a happy life despite the adversity of a terminal cancer diagnoses. Life is for living and my new book Live Like You’re Dying aims to get the message out to people – including those non-cancer patients – how important it is to be positive about their life.”

After sharing her outlook on life – including her famous random acts of kindness campaign – with the ladies at the Feelgood Project, Fi was full of praise for the work that Jill and her team of volunteers do for cancer patients every month.

She said: “It’s amazing – it’s just so lovely to see how much the women are getting from it. I feel honoured to be asked to visit and talk to people here.”

Jill started the monthly Feelgood pamper sessions in 2016 after she lost three close friends to cancer.

She wanted to use her hairdressing skills to help cancer patients and has opened the doors of Lady J’s on the first Monday of every month, to any woman with cancer who is experiencing hair loss due to their treatment.

The award-winning project has grown over the years and now offers nail care and head massage as well as wig fitting, refreshments and friendly chat – as well as informative talks with people like Fi.

During her visit, Fi was also trying to raise awareness of ovarian cancer and the fact that a women is diagnosed with the disease every two hours in the UK.

Some of the symptoms include a bloated tummy and pelvic area, loss of appetite and feeling full, pains of cramps in the stomach or lower back, needing to urinate more often, weight gain or weight loss and fatigue or excessive tiredness.

Visit www.fkmunro.com for more information.