Inspection report praises Falkirk's adult support and protection practices

The inspection, which was reported to Scottish Government ministers, was jointly carried out by the Care Inspectorate, Healthcare Improvement Scotland, and Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary in Scotland (HMICS).

A review of recent casework in the area highlighted how a “diligent and energetic” strategic vision for adult protection underpinned the “robust and responsive” approach teams applied to their work during the pandemic.

Patricia Cassidy, Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership chief officer, said: “Colleagues should be proud of the findings in this report, which shines a spotlight on an engaged and enthusiastic workforce.

Falkirk's adult support and protection team has been praised for the work it has been doing to help the area's vulnerable adults

“Staff and partners will continue to work collaboratively to protect adults in Falkirk against harm, building on the positive outcomes already achieved. I wish to thank every colleague who took part in the inspection process, which I know will have added further scrutiny to a challenging workload during a time of significant pressure.”

The report recommended six areas of improvement, covering recording processes and further opportunities for joint-working.

The findings and recommendations have been welcomed by chief officers and lead partners in Falkirk and the local Forth Valley area, who have thanked all staff working to keep adults who are vulnerable and at risk safe.

Alan Small, Chair of Falkirk’s Adult Protection Committee said: “The joint-inspection provides independent assurance to our local communities that organisations are working together to protect adults at risk of harm living in our area.

“I look forward to working with Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership to implement a new improvement plan to further improve our protection processes.”

Cathie Cowan, Chief Executive, NHS Forth Valley, added: “A new Adult Protection Lead Officer for NHS Forth Valley will drive improvements in this vital area of work, support local colleagues and help build on the positive results already achieved from the hard work and commitment of staff across the area.”

People can visit the Care Inspectorate website to view the full report into Falkirk’s adult support and protection team.

